Godavari above danger mark, flood-like situation in Nashik

Heavy rains and release of water from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river caused a flood-like situation in some areas of Maharashtra's Nashik district on August 4.

More than 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from the Gangapur dam on August 4 morning, which led to the Godavari river flowing above the danger mark, an official at the district collectorate said.

This also caused water-logging around some temples located on the banks of the river, he said, adding that the water reached up to the neck of the Dutondya Maruti, a statue of Lord Hanuman on the river bed, and was just a few feet below the Ram Setu bridge.

Heavy rains continued to lash the city and tribal- dominated tehsils of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peint, Surgana, Nashik and Dindori on August 4, he said.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on August 4, the Trimbakeshwar tehsil received 315 mm rain, followed by Igatpuri-220 mm, Peint-200 mm, Surgana-180 mm, Nashik-84 mm, Dindori-68 mm, Niphad-25.3 mm and Kalwan-27 mm, as per data provided by the collector's office.

At 8 am, around 26,150 cusecs of water was also released from Darna dam into the river following the heavy showers, according to the data.