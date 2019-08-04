App
India
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godavari above danger mark, flood-like situation in Nashik

More than 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from the Gangapur dam on August 4 morning, which led to the Godavari river flowing above the danger mark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Heavy rains and release of water from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river caused a flood-like situation in some areas of Maharashtra's Nashik district on August 4.

More than 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from the Gangapur dam on August 4 morning, which led to the Godavari river flowing above the danger mark, an official at the district collectorate said.

This also caused water-logging around some temples located on the banks of the river, he said, adding that the water reached up to the neck of the Dutondya Maruti, a statue of Lord Hanuman on the river bed, and was just a few feet below the Ram Setu bridge.

Heavy rains continued to lash the city and tribal- dominated tehsils of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peint, Surgana, Nashik and Dindori on August 4, he said.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on August 4, the Trimbakeshwar tehsil received 315 mm rain, followed by Igatpuri-220 mm, Peint-200 mm, Surgana-180 mm, Nashik-84 mm, Dindori-68 mm, Niphad-25.3 mm and Kalwan-27 mm, as per data provided by the collector's office.

At 8 am, around 26,150 cusecs of water was also released from Darna dam into the river following the heavy showers, according to the data.

Around 60 people from Saykheda village were shifted to a safer place, as the river Godavari was in spate in the area, a district administration official said.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #India

