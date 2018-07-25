Goa's public debt stood at Rs 13,608 crore for FY18

Public debt of Goa stood at Rs 13,608 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Legislative Assembly today.

Parrikar presented the figures on the public debt in response to questions tabled by Congress MLAs Chandrakant Kavlekar and Luizinho Faleiro.

"State's public debt as on March 31, 2018 is Rs 13,608 crore as against Rs 12,433 crore in FY 2016-17, and Rs 11,344.19 crore in FY 2015-16," he said.

Parrikar said the total revenue expenditure of the state during 2017-18 stood at Rs 10309.47 crore while the total revenue receipt stood at Rs 11027.55 crore.

"The state has a revenue surplus of Rs 718.08 crore," Parrikar stated.

"As on March 31, state's total market loan stood at Rs 9160 crore---National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Rs 2593.95 crore, Central loans Rs 1223.08 crore," he stated.

Parrikar said the government borrowings from National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NBARD) were pegged at Rs 617.62 crores till March end this year.

Goa has also taken loans from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), he said.

"The borrowings availed are serviced through funds provided in the annual budgetary estimates. Rs 1785.11 crore and Rs 1155.07 crore during 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, were temporarily availed as Ways and Means Advances from Reserve Bank to meet the gap of State Receipts and Expenditure and the same was repaid during the respective year itself," stated the reply.