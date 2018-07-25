App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa's public debt stood at Rs 13,608 crore for FY18

Parrikar presented the figures on the public debt in response to questions tabled by Congress MLAs Chandrakant Kavlekar and Luizinho Faleiro.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Public debt of Goa stood at Rs 13,608 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the Legislative Assembly today.

"State's public debt as on March 31, 2018 is Rs 13,608 crore as against Rs 12,433 crore in FY 2016-17," the chief minister stated.

Parrikar presented the figures on the public debt in response to questions tabled by Congress MLAs Chandrakant Kavlekar and Luizinho Faleiro.

"State's public debt as on March 31, 2018 is Rs 13,608 crore as against Rs 12,433 crore in FY 2016-17, and Rs 11,344.19 crore in FY 2015-16," he said.

related news

Parrikar said the total revenue expenditure of the state during 2017-18 stood at Rs 10309.47 crore while the total revenue receipt stood at Rs 11027.55 crore.

"The state has a revenue surplus of Rs 718.08 crore," Parrikar stated.

"As on March 31, state's total market loan stood at Rs 9160 crore---National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Rs 2593.95 crore, Central loans Rs 1223.08 crore," he stated.

Parrikar said the government borrowings from National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NBARD) were pegged at Rs 617.62 crores till March end this year.

Goa has also taken loans from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), he said.

"The borrowings availed are serviced through funds provided in the annual budgetary estimates. Rs 1785.11 crore and Rs 1155.07 crore during 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively, were temporarily availed as Ways and Means Advances from Reserve Bank to meet the gap of State Receipts and Expenditure and the same was repaid during the respective year itself," stated the reply.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.