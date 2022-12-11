 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Goa’s Mopa International Greenfield Airport: Sustainable infrastructure, facilities, distance

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Mopa airport has been built keeping sustainability in mind, and has a solar power plant, green buildings, and LED lights on the runway, besides rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities.

Built over 700,000 square feet, the terminal at Mopa airport will have the capacity to process approximately 1,000 inbound and outbound passengers an hour during peak hours. (Image via Twitter/@VinamraLongani)

Mopa International Greenfield Airport, Goa’s second airport, will be inaugurated today. Built at the cost of Rs 2,870 crore and located in Pernem taluka in north Goa, the full-service airport will begin operations from January 5, 2023.

While the Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and six international locations, connectivity will now increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations with the new airport. So far, two airlines - Oman Air and IndiGo - have announced flight operations at Mopa airport. IndiGo has announced 12 daily and 168 weekly new flights to and from the new airport effective from January 5, 2023. It will be IndiGo’s largest-ever station.

There is no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport, however, will have the facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT.

The airport will have 14 parking bays along with a night parking facility for aircraft, self-baggage drop facilities, state-of-the-art and independent air navigation infrastructure, 5G compatible Internet infrastructure, among others.

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, besides rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities. It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3D Monolithic precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

No name yet: Ahead of the inauguration, a debate is raging over naming the airport after Goa’s first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar or first Goa Opposition leader Jack de Sequeira. No formal announcement has been made yet. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has clarified that the names will be sent to Union Civil Aviation Ministry for a final decision.