English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Goa's engagement in G20 will make state 'brand of global recognition', says CM Pramod Sawant

    A few months back, Sawant had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to organise one of the G20 summit events in Goa. India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 01, 2022 to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
    Goa

    Goa

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the state's engagement in the upcoming G20 summit will make it a "brand of global recognition".

    A few months back, Sawant had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to organise one of the G20 summit events in Goa. India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 01, 2022 to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

    Addressing an event organised by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) on Thursday, Sawant said it was heartening to know that the World Trade and Tourism Council India Initiative (WTTCII) will be partnering with the upcoming G20 summit along with the Union Tourism ministry and Goa government.

    "This will change the way the world looks at India, and Goa would be a brand of global recognition. The recognition of WTTCII global member (for the summit) will elevate Goa's tourism industry and give impetus to the state's growth," he said.

    Sawant said that as chief minister, he has given importance to make the state self-reliance. "We aim to make Goa self-sufficient and a leader in various aspects - education, sanitation, good governance, promotion of local entrepreneurs," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We aim to make Goa self-sufficient and a leader in various aspects - education, sanitation, good governance, promotion of local entrepreneurs," he said.

    Sawant appealed to the representatives of the famous brands to come forward to hone the skills of Goan youths to raise their employability quotient and tap their entrepreneurship aspirations.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #G20 #India #Pramod Sawant
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.