Goa’s disaster management plan ready on paper, but may fall short in reality: Report

While Goa's disaster management may look adequate on paper, the gaps in the state's preparedness to tackle calamities may be exposed if disaster strikes.

According to a report by The Times of India, studies have shown that Goa remains vulnerable to natural calamities even as man-made disasters caused due to storage and transportation of hazardous chemicals pose significant danger.

The report suggests that while the state disaster management authority (SDMA) claims to be prepared to respond to any sort of natural disaster, infrastructure augmentation remains on paper.

Recent incidents have indicated the lack of quick response from the disaster management authorities to alert stakeholders or act swiftly, the report suggests.

Since 2009, Goa has failed to organise a state-wide disaster management mock drill to test efficiency of the state’s disaster response machinery, the report adds.

The district disaster management plan was prepared in 2012-2013 and was later updated in 2016.

According to the report, Government of India (GoI) has initiated the national cyclone risk mitigation project (NCRMP) to address risks from cyclones across the country. Under this project, 10 multi-purpose cyclone shelters are being built in Goa.

Though the approval came in July 2015, the shelters are yet to be completed.