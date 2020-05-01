App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goans to get free quarantine on return from other states: CM Pramod Sawant

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Goa government has already begun the process of bringing back the people from the state, who are stranded in parts of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
File image: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Residents of Goa, who are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be quarantined for free by the government once they return to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced.

He made the announcement through a tweet posted on Thursday.

"I wish to inform that all Goans who are currently stranded in various parts of the country would be quarantined at Govt facility without any fees/charges upon their arrival in Goa. Further, they would be shifted to home quarantine as soon as their #COVID19 test proves negative," Sawant said on the micro-blogging site.

Close
As per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Goa government has already begun the process of bringing back the people from the state, who are stranded in parts of the country.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 09:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Goa #India #Pramod Sawant

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt may extend Vivad se Vishwas tax settlement deadline to Sept 30: Report

Govt may extend Vivad se Vishwas tax settlement deadline to Sept 30: Report

Bengal needs to break Covid curse fast

Bengal needs to break Covid curse fast

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,147; cases 35,043 in India

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,147; cases 35,043 in India

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.