Goal is to make India a global model for ‘Health for All’: Harsh Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan began his second term as minister in the National Democratic Alliance – II government by cycling from home to the health and family welfare ministry in Nirman Bhavan to highlight the importance of physical activity for health and green transport for the environment. He had not even hopped off his bicycle when his staff informed him about a Nipah case being confirmed in Kerala, which was followed a week later by nationwide protests and strikes by doctors and health professionals after two junior doctors were assaulted at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata. Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks to Sanchita Sharma on the firefighting his ministry has done over seven weeks and its plans for the next five years. Edited excerpts:

Your taking charge was immediately followed by one of India’s biggest doctors’ strikes. How can hospitals be made safer for doctors?

Close Doctors often work under stressful and difficult conditions and I strongly condemn assault against them. The violence in Kolkata that led to doctors’ strikes across the country gravely affected healthcare services. The health ministry has set up a 10-member committee on violence against doctors with representation from the ministry, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association, Medical Council of India, AIIMS, and the Union ministry of home affairs and the law department. The first meeting was on July 10th, during which the home and law ministries concurred on the need for a central legislation. It was decided to have the first draft of the proposed Act readied within a week. I wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her provide a secure working environment to doctors. I also requested all chief ministers to consider establishing specific state legislation or bring amendments in existing state legislative acts to ensure doctors and clinical establishments function without fear of violence.

What is the long-term solution to end violence against doctors?

Ensuring a safe environment for doctors and patients and involves multiple stakeholders. Apart from taking all possible preventive and deterrent measures, state governments need to investigate all cases of violence promptly and ensure that the criminals get prosecuted under the legal provisions available. The IMA’s draft act, called The Protection of Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2017, which includes clauses on penalty and recovery in case of loss or damage to property, has now been shared with the states for their consideration.

Nipah was confirmed in Kerala the day you took charge even as Muzaffarpur was struggling to contain child deaths from acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). Kerala contained Nipah, but Bihar floundered. How can the Centre ensure containment and treatment protocols are followed across states?