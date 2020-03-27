App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir offers its aircraft, crew, airport staff to govt for emergency services

While there is a ban on international and domestic passenger flights in the country, all-cargo flights can operate as usual, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

GoAir said on Friday it has offered government its aircraft, crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens, two days after another low-cost carrier IndiGo made a similar offer.

However, DGCA is yet to give permission to airlines to operate flights using their commercial passenger aircraft with just cargo in their belly.

"GoAir has reached out to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA and offered its services in the wake of a complete lock down across the nation," the airline said in a press release.

India suspended domestic passenger flights from midnight on March 24 and all international flights from 1.30 AM on March 23.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 02:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #GoAir #India #lockdown

