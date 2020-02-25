GoAir Go Fly Sale | Domestic fares priced at Rs 957, international at Rs 5,295

Low-cost carrier GoAir is offering tickets priced as low as Rs 957 for domestic flights. For international travel, fares start at Rs 5,295. The offer is part of GoAir Go Fly Sale.

Customers can book their non-refundable tickets between February 24 and February 26 for travel anytime between March 11 and April 15, the company said.

A flyer can avail the offer by booking a ticket online through the carrier’s website at GoAir.in or by downloading its mobile app. Those booking via the mobile app will receive an instant 10 percent discount by using the code GOAPP10, the company said.

According to the airline, group discount is not applicable on this offer. The offer is also not applicable on infant bookings.

GoAir currently operates over 330 daily flights across 36 destinations – 27 domestic and nine international. The airline operates from Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, Singapore, Srinagar, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dammam, Dubai, Kuwait, Malé, Muscat and Phuket.