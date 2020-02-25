App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir Go Fly Sale | Domestic fares priced at Rs 957, international at Rs 5,295

Customers can book their non-refundable tickets between February 24 and February 26 for travel anytime between March 11 and April 15

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Low-cost carrier GoAir is offering tickets priced as low as Rs 957 for domestic flights. For international travel, fares start at Rs 5,295. The offer is part of GoAir Go Fly Sale.

Customers can book their non-refundable tickets between February 24 and February 26 for travel anytime between March 11 and April 15, the company said.

A flyer can avail the offer by booking a ticket online through the carrier’s website at GoAir.in or by downloading its mobile app. Those booking via the mobile app will receive an instant 10 percent discount by using the code GOAPP10, the company said.

Close

According to the airline, group discount is not applicable on this offer. The offer is also not applicable on infant bookings.

related news

GoAir currently operates over 330 daily flights across 36 destinations – 27 domestic and nine international. The airline operates from Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, Singapore, Srinagar, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dammam, Dubai, Kuwait, Malé, Muscat and Phuket.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.