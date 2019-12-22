App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir Chandigarh flight returns to city due to technical snag

The aircraft, a Pratt&Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320 Neo, however, landed safely and was grounded for inspection, GoAir said in a statement

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Chandigarh-bound GoAir flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here was diverted back to the city on December 22 within minutes of its departure due to a technical snag, a source said.

The aircraft, a Pratt&Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320 Neo, however, landed safely and was grounded for inspection, GoAir said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share the number of persons on-board.

Close

"GoAir flight G8 2506 from Mumbai to Chandigarh did an air turn back to Mumbai due to a technical glitch," GoAir said in the statement.

related news

It said after the turn back, the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, adding, "The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team."

"The A320 Neo plane with registration number VT-JWE returned within minutes of its take-off for Chandigarh from the Mumbai airport at 5.52 pm," the source said.

GoAir said it was exploring alternative arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 22, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.