GoAir Chandigarh flight returns to city due to technical snag

A Chandigarh-bound GoAir flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here was diverted back to the city on December 22 within minutes of its departure due to a technical snag, a source said.
The aircraft, a Pratt&Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320 Neo, however, landed safely and was grounded for inspection, GoAir said in a statement.
The airline, however, did not share the number of persons on-board.
"GoAir flight G8 2506 from Mumbai to Chandigarh did an air turn back to Mumbai due to a technical glitch," GoAir said in the statement.
It said after the turn back, the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, adding, "The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team."
"The A320 Neo plane with registration number VT-JWE returned within minutes of its take-off for Chandigarh from the Mumbai airport at 5.52 pm," the source said.GoAir said it was exploring alternative arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination.