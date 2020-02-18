GoAir Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight engine catches fire due to bird hit; all passengers safe

A Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight's engine caught a "small" fire at the time of takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport due to bird hit, said the airline on February 18.

The fire was doused and all passengers and crew were safe. All passengers and crew are safe and no emergency evacuation was deemed necessary, GoAir said in a statement.

Later, the plane was being towed off the runway after which the passengers were deplaned, it said.

The number of persons on board could not be immediately known.

"The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused," the statement said.

The FOD has been confirmed due to a bird hit, said the airline, adding that the aircraft is now being inspected by the GoAir engineering team.

"Safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers," GoAir said.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers. The revised departure from Ahmedabad is scheduled at 1.30 pm, said the airline.

