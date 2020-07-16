App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir announces quarantine packages for passengers; prices start at Rs 1,400 per person per night

PTI

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday announced the introduction of various 'quarantine packages' offering a range of hotels from budget to high-end ones in select cities to both domestic and international passengers at a starting price of Rs 1,400 per person per night for the quarantine period.

The packages, the first of its kind by an airline in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, can be availed through GoAir's holiday package website, the Wadia group-promoted airline said in a release.

The packages are available for passengers arriving into various cities in India from overseas or within India to ensure the passengers get quarantined easily at the selected hotels, GoAir said.

Passengers can choose from a range of hotels, including budget or high-end ones, in Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad, the airline said adding that the hotel quarantine packages start from Rs 1,400 (about $19) per person per night and goes on to Rs 5,900 (about $79) per person per night, from their station of origin.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #aviation industry #Business #coronavirus #GoAir #India

