Goa will not open for tourism until everyone in state receives COVID-19 vaccine: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa government is aiming at 100 percent coverage of the first vaccination shot by July 30.
June 17, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
Image: @DrPramodPSawant/Twitter
Goa will not open for tourism until the state fully administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its population, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on June 17.
Goa government is aiming at 100 percent coverage of the first vaccine shot by July 30, he said, as quoted by ANI.
Sawant, who met tourism industry stakeholders earlier this week also said that any decision related to opening up tourism would be taken only after July 30.
The tourism industry stakeholders in their memorandum to the Chief Minister had called for strict enforcement of protocol for entry to Goa, quarantine centres for tourists and putting off high-capacity events like electronic dance music festivals till March 2022.
The Goa tourism industry stakeholders had said this is in order to "re-build the image of Goa to all tourists".
The Goa government had recently extended the lockdown till June 21. "Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted with permissions," Sawant had said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 310 and rose to 1,63,358 on June 16, while the death toll increased to 2,960 after 13 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.
Goa now has 4,044 active cases of COVID-19.