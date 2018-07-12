App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa will become digitally-empowered through IT policy: CM

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the IT policy prepared by his government would go a long way in making the state digitally-empowered.

"In continuation with our Prime Minister's call for digital India, Goa is very proud that we are going into a new era of information technology by unveiling the IT policy and ensuring that Goa enters the digital world," Parrikar, a former IITian, said in a video message.

The Goa Cabinet under Parrikar yesterday approved Information Technology policy 2018 which focuses on reverse migration and creation of around 10,000 jobs in the next five years.

The IT policy would be formally unveiled by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad here on July 15.

"As far as e-governance is concerned, the policy will generate a lot of employment potential for the youth and ensure that the coastal state becomes the first digitally empowered state in the country," he added.

State IT minister Rohan Khaunte had yesterday said that the IT policy had provisions for developing a Technology Park, ready-to-move warm shells, plug-and-play facilities, incubation centres with training etc. for new and existing IT units.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Technology

