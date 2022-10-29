Goa: Two held for stabbing taxi driver, his father

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver and his father with a knife following an argument over parking issue in Mapusa town of Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The two accused, identified as Sameer Pednekar and Suresh Kumbhar, were arrested on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

The arrest was made based on the complaint lodged by the victim - Brijesh Shirodkar, he said.

''Shirodkar complained that the accused stabbed him and his father after an argument broke out between them when the accused parked their two-wheeler next to his cab blocking the way,'' Dalvi said, adding that the duo was booked for attempt to murder.