English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Goa: Two held for stabbing taxi driver, his father

    The arrest was made based on the complaint lodged by the victim - Brijesh Shirodkar, he said.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver and his father with a knife following an argument over parking issue in Mapusa town of Goa, an official said on Saturday.

    The two accused, identified as Sameer Pednekar and Suresh Kumbhar, were arrested on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

    The arrest was made based on the complaint lodged by the victim - Brijesh Shirodkar, he said.

    ''Shirodkar complained that the accused stabbed him and his father after an argument broke out between them when the accused parked their two-wheeler next to his cab blocking the way,'' Dalvi said, adding that the duo was booked for attempt to murder.
    PTI
    Tags: #Crime #Goa
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 10:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.