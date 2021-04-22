Goa to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to 18-45 age group

Vaccination begins for all adults from May 1 (File image)

The Goa government will inoculate those between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost, it announced on Thursday. The state will be procuring five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine initially, it said.

State Additional Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar informed the Directorate of Health Services about the decision in a letter.

The Union government earlier this week opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the entire adult population in the country and allowed states to purchase vaccines on their own.

"I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide COVID vaccine doses to all population in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost," Gaunekar said in the letter.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Initially, the state government will purchase five lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India, the letter added.