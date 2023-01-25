 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goa to implement NEP in graduation, technical courses from next academic year: CM Pramod Sawant

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Addressing a state-level workshop on the NEP at Sankhali, Pramod Sawant said there is confusion over the implementation of the policy in technical education.

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said his government will introduce a foundation course and a graduation level course as per the National Education Policy (NEP) in educational institutes from the next academic year.

Addressing a state-level workshop on the NEP at Sankhali, Sawant said there is confusion over the implementation of the policy in technical education.

"The confusion would be cleared within two-three months," he said.

The chief minister said, "Goa is one step ahead of other states in implementing the NEP in its educational institutes. From the next academic year onwards, we will introduce a foundation course and the syllabus at the graduation level."