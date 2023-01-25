English
    Goa to implement NEP in graduation, technical courses from next academic year: CM Pramod Sawant

    Addressing a state-level workshop on the NEP at Sankhali, Pramod Sawant said there is confusion over the implementation of the policy in technical education.

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
    Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said his government will introduce a foundation course and a graduation level course as per the National Education Policy (NEP) in educational institutes from the next academic year.

    Addressing a state-level workshop on the NEP at Sankhali, Sawant said there is confusion over the implementation of the policy in technical education.

    "The confusion would be cleared within two-three months," he said.

    The chief minister said, "Goa is one step ahead of other states in implementing the NEP in its educational institutes. From the next academic year onwards, we will introduce a foundation course and the syllabus at the graduation level."