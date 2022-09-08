English
    Goa restaurant Curlies, linked to BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death, to be razed

    'Curlies', the controversial restaurant located on North Goa's famous Anjuna beach, was in the news recently after Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death.

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The controversial North Goa restaurant linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sonali Phogat is likely to be demolished for allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, a senior official said on Thursday.

    'Curlies', the controversial restaurant located on North Goa's famous Anjuna beach, was in the news recently after Sonali Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among four persons arrested in the Phogat death case and he was later granted bail.

    According to police, the BJP leader, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss', was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death on August 23. The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) is likely to demolish the controversial restaurant after its management failed to get any relief from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a case dating back to 2016.

    The GCZMA issued a fresh order on Thursday ordering the demolition of Curlies, said the official. The first order of demolition was issued by the GCZMA in 2016 which was challenged by the management of Curlies before the NGT.

    The case was heard on September 6 by an NGT bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and it upheld the GCZMA order and disposed of the petition filed by the restaurant management. The official said the restaurant has come up in a 'no development zone' in violation of CRZ norms.
    Sep 8, 2022
