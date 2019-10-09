App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa replaces traditional '100' dial with new '112'

After the launch, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the response time of agencies concerned to any emergency will come down drastically, which will effectively bring down prevalence of crime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government on October 9 launched '112' as the new integrated emergency number for police, fire and medical emergencies replacing the traditional dial number '100'.

After the launch, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the response time of agencies concerned to any emergency will come down drastically, which will effectively bring down prevalence of crime.

"In the first phase, the dial '112' service will cover only police department. Fire and medical services would be brought under the new dial number in the second phase. The service has been launched with the help of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

Sawant said two centres at Panaji and Margao have been established as a part of the new integrated service.

"At present, ten vehicles each in North Goa and South districts are connected to the new platform. Number of vehicles would be increased in coming days," he said.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.