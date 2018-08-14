App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa police monitoring social media for posts promoting rave parties: Report

Goa police are monitoring social media posts to prevent a law and order situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A special branch of Goa police has begun monitoring social media in order to detect posts that may necessitate action, to prevent law and order situations, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report has cited a a senior police officer as saying that individuals may be using the internet to promote rave parties, prostitution and to create a law and order situation.

“We monitor what type of posts are put on social media about parties so that we can conclude whether the party is a rave party or not,” a senior police officer told the newspaper.

The police officer also said that once they have a confirmation, the information is passed on to the district police, crime-branch or anti-narcotics cell, if drugs are involved.

"We are in the process of buying new software so it becomes easy for the police to keep a track of what’s happening on social media," the officer added.

Goa police, in an attempt to pre-empt mob lynching cases in the state, has also formed a special task force (STF).

The STF would gather intelligence about people who are more likely to spread fake news, make statements that incite the mobs,or commit crimes.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:08 pm

