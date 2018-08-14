Goa police monitoring social media for posts promoting rave parties: Report

A special branch of Goa police has begun monitoring social media in order to detect posts that may necessitate action, to prevent law and order situations, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report has cited a a senior police officer as saying that individuals may be using the internet to promote rave parties, prostitution and to create a law and order situation.

“We monitor what type of posts are put on social media about parties so that we can conclude whether the party is a rave party or not,” a senior police officer told the newspaper.

The police officer also said that once they have a confirmation, the information is passed on to the district police, crime-branch or anti-narcotics cell, if drugs are involved.

"We are in the process of buying new software so it becomes easy for the police to keep a track of what’s happening on social media," the officer added.

Goa police, in an attempt to pre-empt mob lynching cases in the state, has also formed a special task force (STF).

The STF would gather intelligence about people who are more likely to spread fake news, make statements that incite the mobs,or commit crimes.