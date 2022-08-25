Goa police arrest two men for 'murder' of BJP leader Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat (middle) had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar.

The Goa police on Thursday arrested two persons and charged them with murder in connection with the death of Haryana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, an official said. The two, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, are said to be associates of Phogat (42), who was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning.

