    Goa police arrest two men for 'murder' of BJP leader Sonali Phogat

    According to an official, the Goa police detained two people on Thursday and accused them of murder in connection with the passing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Sonali Phogat, who was from Haryana.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
    Sonali Phogat (middle) had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar.

    The Goa police on Thursday arrested two persons and charged them with murder in connection with the death of Haryana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, an official said. The two, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, are said to be associates of Phogat (42), who was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told

     

    (This is a developing story, please check this space for further updates)
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:04 pm
