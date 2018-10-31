Goa plans to bring 30% fallow land under cultivation in a year

The Goa's government plans to bring around 30 percent of the fallow lands, out of the existing 13,193 hectares across the state, under cultivation by next year.

Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai told this to a gathering of agriculturists and government officers in Panaji on Tuesday.

He said the quantum of fallow land from the current 13,193 hectares to 10,000 hectares would be brought under cultivation within a year.

He was speaking after publishing a report on 'Agriculture Land Use Planning of Goa State' prepared by ICAR-National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, Nagpur.

The report that was prepared after a detailed study of Goa's fallow lands, has said that 13,193 hectares of land is fallow, which amounts to 3.6 per cent of Goa's total area.

"Fallow land in Goa is equal to its 10.1 per cent area used for food crops, 8.4 per cent of total area sown for other field crops, 31.4 per cent of the gross area under rice, 122 per cent of the area under other cereals, pulses and other oil seed crops, 22.1 per cent of the total area under different cash crops of the state," the report says.

The study indicates that there is more fallow land in north Goa to the tune of 9,638 hectares as against 3,510 hectares in south Goa.