App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa: Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 5 km cable-stayed river bridge

13,000 tonnes of corrosion resistant reinforcement steel, 32,000 square metres of structural steel plates and 1,800 kilometres of high tensile pre-stressing strands have gone into making the bridge

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A 5.1-kilometre long cable-stayed bridge on Mandovi River here will be opened for public use Sunday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a senior official said.

Siddharth Kunkolienkar, vice chairman of the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation Saturday said the four-lane bridge, weighing 2.5 lakh tonnes, will decongest Panaji considerably which currently sees 66,000 vehicles enter every day.

"Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the bridge in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday," he informed.

Calling it an aesthetically pleasing landmark for the coastal state, the GIDC vice chairman said, " The bridge is made of 1 lakh cubic metres of high strength, high performance concrete enough to fill 40 Olympic size swimming pools. It weighs 2.5 lakh tonnes which is equivalent to that of 570 Boeing aircraft."

He added that 13,000 tonnes of corrosion resistant reinforcement steel, 32,000 square metres of structural steel plates and 1,800 kilometres of high tensile pre-stressing strands have gone into making the bridge.

"The bridge has 88 high tensile strength cables in the state-of-art single place harp type cable stay system. It has a real-time force monitoring mechanism," he added.

The bridge is a joint effort of GIDC and engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #Goa #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.