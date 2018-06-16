Goa mulls having lifeguards round-the-clock at its beaches

The Goa Tourism department is contemplating deploying lifeguards round-the-clock to patrol the state's beaches.

State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said, "We are exploring the possibility of extending beach patrolling between dusk and dawn to prevent untoward incidents."

Drishti Marine, the private agency contracted by the state government to provide lifeguards, currently deploys them at beaches from morning to sunset.

The minister said that the firm had been offered help in terms of vehicles and other infrastructure in order to implement this plan.

The plan is being thought of following the death of three tourists off Calangute beach on June 11, an official said.

Three tourists, including a police constable and his brother, from Akola in Maharashtra, had drowned in the Arabian Sea at Calangute beach early morning on June 11.

The three were identified as police constable Pritesh Lankeshwar Nanda Gawli (32), his brother Chetan Lankeshwar Nanda Gawli (27) and Ujwal Vakode.

Ajgaonkar chaired a meeting on Friday to review safety and security of tourists visiting Goa.

He said that his department would work towards ensuring that tourists adhere to safety regulations at beaches and added that amendments would be made to the Tourists Trade Act, if required, to impose fines on violators.

He informed that shacks have been asked to install CCTVs from the next season failing which their licences would be cancelled.

A senior Tourism department official told PTI that a proposal was mooted to set up village committees, comprising industry stakeholders, police and tourism officials, to take responsibility for tourism in a particular area.

The official said that WhatsApp would be used to connect to law-enforcement agencies to report violations or incidents.