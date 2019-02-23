App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa minister denies rumours of Manohar Parrikar being on life support

A section of local media reported on February 22 that he was on life-support system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A senior Goa minister on February 23 denied reports that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on life support and his condition has deteriorated. Parrikar, 63, suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been in and out of hospitals in the past one year and confined to his house.



State town planning minister Vijai Sardesai told reporters after meeting him in the afternoon that the chief minister's condition was not "as bad as it is being projected".

"News is doing rounds that he is on life support. He is not on life support," Sardesai said.

"I discussed politics and (election) code of conduct with him," he said.

Sardesai also said he visited the chief minister regarding the proposed construction of a cemetery in Margao, and not for inquiring about his health.

"He has cleared the file (about the cemetery). The financial (sanction) order will be issued Monday," he said.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 07:20 pm

