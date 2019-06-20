App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa mining issues to be resolved by July: CM Pramod Sawant assures industry dependents

Iron ore mining and transportation operations came to a standstill in Goa after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases in February last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured mining industry dependents that issues pertaining to the sector would be resolved by the end of July.

Iron ore mining and transportation operations came to a standstill in Goa after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases in February last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi earlier this week, also emphasised the need for quickly finding a resolution to the mining impasse in Goa.

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) President Puti Gaonkar told reporters here that he "got an assurance from the Chief Minister (yesterday) that he will resolve this mining issue by the end of July."

The chief minister said that the mining issue is already taken up before the NITI Aayog, Gaonkar added.

When asked about the possible options for resolution, Gaonkar said, "He (Sawant) has not disclosed any of the options. The chief minister said that he will do it either by existing system, or auction...."

GMPF, which is an umbrella body of mining dependents, had also earlier in the month written to the chief minister requesting for restart of earliest and sustainable mining in Goa to get back the livelihood lost.

Another member of GMPF said that the discussion with the chief minister was about the damage to the livelihood of the people "and the best possible way was the amendment to the Goa Abolition Act."

Sawant said that "the solution is coming in July".

Besides GMPF, Goa Barge Owners Association and Mormugao Ships Agents Association were also the part of the delegation which met Sawant on June 19.

During the meeting, the mining dependents also brought to the knowledge of the CM issues like unemployment and retrenchment emanating due to mining closure.

Goa Barge Owners Association President William D' Costa said "Today many of our brothers are in distress. "

Earlier, GMPF had written to the CM stating the livelihood of over three lakh mining dependents was lost or at stake due to mining closure.

Most of the mining companies, the letter said, had retrenched or served notice for stopping the employment in absence of accepting the voluntary retirement schemes declared by the respective firms.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:56 am

tags #India

