Goa midnight protest: Thousands gather to oppose railway expansion at Chandor

Thousands of people gathered late on November 1 night on railway lines of Chandor in South Goa to oppose the railway infrastructure projects by blocking several trains carrying coal.

Condemning a series of government projects including the doubling of the railway line to Karnataka, activists claim that the projects are being implemented to favour coal companies without obtaining the due permissions along the entire route for the work to start. Those protesting are also opposing the move because according to them, the line is being built to facilitate the transportation of more coal between the port and steel plants in North Karnataka, for which Goa is the closest port.

"If an ordinary citizen wants to construct even a wall on their own property they require Panchayat's permission, they require clearances. Yet for such a big project the railways do not have requisite permissions. Last night's work was being done without Panchayat's permission. Moreover, wildlife clearance has not been acquired, as well as clearance from the National Tiger conservation board, all clearances with regards to the project for the entire line is still pending with the regional office in Bangalore. Yet railways continue to work illegally. We noted that without land acquisition, construction is happening in many private properties blatantly and illegally," said protestor Deepika D'Souza, Secretary of Goyant Kollso Naka - a people's movement United to free Goa from coal pollution, reported India Today.

According to the report, Railway authorities have been working on doubling the railway tracks after sunset. Several protesters sat on a railway track, with lit candles and spent the night until dawn to prevent the rail staff from beginning work, reported The Indian Express.

"Goans are shocked and angry to discover that plans are made to convert Goa into a coal hub. The Sagarmala documents reveal that Goa has planned to carry about 137 million tons of coal every year. This is going to devastate Goa's coast, fisheries, rivers, villages, Western Ghats, forests and the very essence of Goa. That is why people of Goa are out on the streets with the demand to stop coal transportation from Goa. This is a people's movement. As a first step at Chandor, the double railway tracking works which are part of the coal infrastructure were stopped. This will carry on until demands are met," Abhijeet Prabhudesai, Co-convenor, GKN, People's Movement said.