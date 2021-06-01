Goa makes premarital counselling mandatory to tackle spike in divorce rate

Representative image.

In view of the spike in divorce cases, the Goa government has decided to introduce a law that would make premarital counselling mandatory for all.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Goa Law Minister Nilesh Cabral as saying on May 31: “We are coming up with a new policy to make premarital counselling mandatory in the state. We may also rope in religious institutions for the same.”

“Many divorces are taking place within six months to one year of marriage. As a policy, we thought that premarital counselling should be made compulsory to create awareness among couples,” he added.

The decision to introduce the counselling course was taken to tackle the spike in divorce cases in the state, the Goa Law Minister said.

Cabral added that the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) is currently working out the nuances of the premarital counselling course and its format.

The minister claimed he does not have information on the exact number of divorce cases that have been reported in Goa per month but said that the number has risen recently.