Goa Liberation Day 2022 | India's smallest state turns 61. A look back on Operation Vijay

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

The military plan to free Goa from the rule of the Portuguese in 1961 was titled Operation Vijay.

Aruna Asif Ali addressing the Delhi Convention for Liberation of Goa in April 1961. (Photo courtesy of Krishnadas Shama State Central Library, Goa)

Goa. December 18, 1961. Operation Vijay: People inside Goa were completely taken by surprise at the pace of events. They could not have imagined the rapid advance of the Indian troops or the collapse of the Portuguese.

It all began at 7.30 am on December 18, 1961, when Radio Goa suddenly went off air and people could hear shelling of what they later learnt was the Emissora de Goa, the Dabolim airport and Marmagoa harbour. Thus was frustrated the plan of the Governor General to make an emergency escape for which purpose two Japanese ships were kept standing by.

The radio being damaged, the Portuguese hoped to maintain communications with Lisbon through the wireless of the frigate Afonso de Albuquerque. But the frigate was soon put out of commission by the Indian cruisers. Before the frigate could sink, its crew beat a hasty retreat towards Vasco da Gama.

Learning of this later in the day, panic spread all over Goa. Some people deserted their houses and others ran to remote villages. This serial bombardment was tactical and no one was killed.

The real damage was caused by the Portuguese troops who made a last desperate attempt to raze Goa to the ground. They started by blowing up the important bridges of Banastarim, Borim and Quepem with such super-charge of dynamite that the houses in the surrounding areas were also damaged. The destruction in Bicholim and Quepem was so vindictive and vandalistic that one would have thought that Dr Salazar (the then Prime Minister of Portugal) had almost succeeded in avenging himself.

The Indian troops moved in from three directions: South via Polem, East via Anmod and North via Terrekhol and Padnem. The Portuguese post at Polem had been deserted long before the Indian troops arrived. Canacona, Padnem, and a part of Sanguem were immediately occupied by the Indian troops. By nightfall, Mapuca and Old Goa were taken.