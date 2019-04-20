App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa: Kejriwal gets clean chit in poll code violation complaint

Kejriwal, the AAP's star campaigner, had addressed a poll rally in Margao town in South Goa on April 13.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal Saturday got a clean chit from poll authorities in Goa in a local BJP leader's complaint about model code of conduct violation.

Goa BJP leader Keshav Prabhu, in his complaint to the Chief Electoral Office in Goa, had alleged that Kejriwal, during a speech in Margao on April 13, had tried to incite religious sentiments and create fear among the state's Muslims and Christians.

In an order passed on Saturday, Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal said that post inquiry, it was observed "there is no direct statement which is objectionable, derogatory or violation of model code of conduct so also there is no inflammatory statement".

"Hence, the matter is treated as disposed," Kunal said quoting the inquiry report submitted by South Goa district election officer Ajit Roy.

Kejriwal, the AAP's star campaigner, had addressed a poll rally in Margao town in South Goa on April 13.

In his complaint, Prabhu alleged Kejriwal had told the gathering that mob lynching taking place in the country under the guise of cattle theft is actually organised murder.

The AAP is contesting both Goa Lok Sabha seats, polls to which will be held on April 23.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 06:37 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #General Election 2019 #Goa #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

