Goa iron ore mining crisis to be resolved within 6 months: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 18 assured to resolve the crisis in the iron ore mining industry in the state within six months.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said since he hails from the mining belt he is well versed with the issue and problems being faced by people dependent on the sector.

Iron ore mining and transportation operations came to a standstill in the state after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases in February last year.

The SC had quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015.

"I am from the mining area. I know people there. The people from the mining belt know me. I will resolve the issue within six months," the Chief Minister said.

The people dependent on the mining industry have come under the banner of the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) and have been agitating demanding resumption of operations.

The closure of the mining industry, a key source of livelihood as well as revenue for the state government, is estimated to have affected around two lakh people.