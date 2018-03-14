App
Mar 14, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa guv expresses concern over online promotion of sex trade

Underlining that online promotion of sex trade is a "complex social issue", Goa Governor Mridula Sinha today appealed to various agencies to launch combined efforts to curb the menace.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Underlining that online promotion of sex trade is a "complex social issue", Goa Governor Mridula Sinha today appealed to various agencies to launch combined efforts to curb the menace.

The governor also said parents and teachers need to be more vigilant to ensure that girls don't fall prey to "such ills".

"Online promotion of sex trade is a complex social issue which requires response from all the stake-holders such as law enforcement agencies, social welfare department, women commission, parents, teachers, voluntary organisations and members of the society," Sinha said while addressing a special meeting on this issue at Raj Bhavan which was attended by various agencies.

The governor stressed the need to strengthen the legal mechanism for tackling the sex trade through internt and suggested the state government take up the issue with the Centre.

"Apart from that, vigilance by parents, teachers and members of the society and creation of awareness are vital so that the girls don't fall prey to such ills," said Sinha.

Director General of Police Muktesh Chander highlighted the legal impediments, particularly limitations under Section 69(A) of IT Act, in closing down the websites that offer escort services.

He said police are taking action in coordination with authorities concerned in various states and at the Centre.

