you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa GSDP rises 12.14% during 2017-18: Economic Survey

The report stated that the GSDP, at current prices for the year 2017-18 was estimated at Rs 70,267 crore as against Rs 62,660 crore in the year 2016-17, thereby registering a growth of 12.14 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Goa showed a 12.14 percent growth during 2017-18 when compared to the previous fiscal, according to the Economic Survey report tabled on January 30 in the State Legislative Assembly.

The quick estimates for the year 2017-18 revealed that primary sector accounts for 9.95 percent, secondary sector 53.23 percent and tertiary sector 36.82 percent, it said.

The report noted that the contribution of primary sector witnessed a decline from 9.86 percent in 2013-14 to 7.72 percent in 2015-16 and thereafter registered an upward trend of 9.95 percent in 2017-18.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #India

