Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa: Greenfield international airport at Mopa to be ready by 2021, says CM Pramod Sawant

The earlier deadline announced by the state government was 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa will be commissioned by 2021, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Assembly Monday.

The earlier deadline announced by the state government was 2020.

"Due to a status quo order of the Supreme Court, the construction of Mopa Airport is getting delayed. It is expected to be commissioned in 2021," Sawant said, responding to a question by Congress MLA Pratapsinh Rane.

The CM said 14.28 percent of physical work had been completed so far, adding that, prior to stoppage of work, 1,000 people, mostly locals, were working at the site.

On January 19 this year, the Supreme Court had suspended the environment clearance of the airport, and had asked an expert appraisal committee to once again study its environmental impact.

The airport is being built by GMR Infrastructure.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 05:45 pm

