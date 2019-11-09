App
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt to probe stranded naphtha tanker: Pramod Sawant

He added there was threat of spillage at the moment from the naphtha or oil on board the tanker.

The Goa government will conduct an inquiry into the running aground of a naphtha-laden tanker near Raj Bhavan coast in the state, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

He added there was threat of spillage at the moment from the naphtha or oil on board the tanker.

"We will conduct a detailed inquiry on the entry of the vessel into Goan waters. We will investigate who got the vessel here. The priority now is to empty the tanker of naphtha," he said.

He said salvage operations to unload naphtha will begin from Monday.

The unmanned vessel carrying 2,000 tonnes ofnaphtha, 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel has been grounded off the Goa coast since October 24.

Leader of Opposition Digamber Kamat demanded that the government should fix responsibility and take action against those involved in getting the ship to Goa.

"I don't understand why no action is being taken against those involved in getting the vessel. The government should fix responsibility and take action," he said.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #Goa #Pramod Sawant

