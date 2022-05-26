English
    Goa govt to explore possibility of operating more inland waterway routes to decongest roads: Minister

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Goa government is contemplating the possibility of opening up more routes in inland waterways to reduce the traffic congestion on roads, state Minister Subhash Fal Dessai said on Thursday.

    Speaking to reporters in Margao city, the minister for river navigation said his department has been traditionally operating fewer ferry boat routes to cater to the demand of people, especially those living on islands.

    Dessai said he will be exploring the possibility of opening up more routes to decongest roads.

    We are looking to reduce sound pollution and other issues on roads, including the congestion, once new routes become operational, he said.

    The department is also considering running ferry boats on solar power replacing the existing diesel-powered vessels.

    We are looking towards green fuel in the river navigation department, he said.

    The minister further said the department staff needed some discipline, as there have complaints about irregular ferry service on some routes.

    Referring to the recent complaint from residents of Divar Island, Dessai said the issue has been looked up and action will be taken against the staff.



    PTI
    Tags: #Goa #India #inland waterway routes #Subhash Fal Dessai
    first published: May 26, 2022 01:34 pm
