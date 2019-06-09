App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt taking all precautions against Nipah virus, says Health minister Vishwajit Rane

Rane said he would hold a high-level meeting and ask the authorities concerned to ensure that the viral infection does not spread in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Amid Nipah virus scare in Kerala, the Goa government is taking all precautions to counter it, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on June 9 and urged people not to panic.

Rane said he would hold a high-level meeting and ask the authorities concerned to ensure that the viral infection does not spread in the state.

"Goa's health director will take all necessary steps in public interest and the health secretary will monitor it," he told reporters.

Close

"I request people of Goa not to panic and consult a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the virus," he added.

A case of Nipah was reported from Kerala's Ernakulum district on June 3 and the condition of the infected college student was reported to be stable.

The virus claimed 17 lives in Kerala in May last year.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Health #India #Nipah Virus

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.