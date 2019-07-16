App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt taking all measures to end illegal drug trade, says CM Pramod Sawant

The CM intervened in a debate on the availability of drugs in villages and youths having easy access to the contrabands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the coastal state is free of illegal drug trade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly on July 16.

The CM intervened in a debate on the availability of drugs in villages and youths having easy access to the contrabands.

BJP MLA Francis Silveira said police are reluctant to take any action.

Close

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said narcotics have been openly sold in some restaurants in the beach belt including Anjuna.

Lourenco's remarks on availability of drugs at certain places were expunged by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

"A notion that drugs are sold in colleges is absolutely wrong. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the narcotics trade is eliminated," the chief minister said.

He said police have registered more than 2900 cases in the last one year while cracking the whip on illegal drug trade.

"This shows there is a zero tolerance towards drugs in Goa otherwise so many cases would not have been registered," he added.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.