you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt releases Rs 60cr for super speciality block in GMCH

The state government on October 5 granted administrative and expenditure sanction of Rs 60 crore for the facility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government on October 5 released Rs 60 crore for the super speciality block being constructed at the Goa Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Bambolim near here.

The 500-bed super speciality facility, being built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), will be inaugurated by the end of this year.

The state government on October 5 granted administrative and expenditure sanction of Rs 60 crore for the facility.

"The administrative approval and expenditure sanction of the government is conveyed to the Dean of GMC for the release of Rs 60 crore in 12 instalments of Rs 5 crore each, towards setting up of the super speciality block in GMC under phase II of the PMSSY scheme," the order issued by state undersecretary Trupti Manerkar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 350 crore project in February, 2018.

The Union government's Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Ltd is executing the project.

First Published on Oct 5, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #India #PMSSY scheme

