App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt reduces road tax by 50% on new vehicle purchase

With festivals like Dussehra and Diwali coming up, the state government's decision will help the sluggish auto industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government has decided to slash road tax by 50 percent on purchase of new vehicles for a period of three months to boost the auto industry, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said on October 1.

With festivals like Dussehra and Diwali coming up, the state government's decision will help the sluggish auto industry, he told PTI.

"The government has decided to reduce the road tax by 50 percent on purchase of new vehicles for three months from October," Godinho informed.

Close

As per a transport department official, there was a decline of 15 to 17 percent in the overall registration of vehicles in the state during first four months of the current financial year.

related news

A total of 19,480 vehicles were registered from April to July this year, he said.

Currently, two-wheelers costing up to Rs 1.5 lakh are taxed 9 percent of the vehicle's cost, and for those in the range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, the tax is 12 percent. Vehicles costing above Rs 3 lakh are charged 15 percent tax.

For four-wheelers up to Rs six lakh, the tax is nine percent, while those upto Rs 10 lakh are charged 11 percent. Vehicles costing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh are charged 11 percent tax and those costing more have to pay 13 percent.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress said the move may benefit the common man, but it also shows that the government has "failed" in economic management.

"It may superficially appear that the 50 percent reduction in road tax will benefit the common man, but the hard truth is that due to the failed economic management of the BJP government, people don't have the financial strength to buy vehicles," Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.