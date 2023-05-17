Goa govt provides details of disaster management plan

Representative Image

A day after Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded a white paper on the subject, the Goa government on Wednesday issued a statement providing details of its disaster response plan.

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) executes the plan through District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and `line departments' (other government departments), it said.

To strengthen disaster-related communication, the Goa SDMA has implemented the Dial 112 helpline project, it said.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant is the ex-officio chairperson of the SDMA, the release noted.

The DDMAs are headed by collectors as chairpersons.

The Mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji in North Goa and President of the Margao Municipal Council in South Goa along with respective chairpersons of North and South Goa District Zilla Panchayats act as co-chairpersons.

Additional collectors of the two districts are ex-officio CEOs of the respective DDMAs.

The government has also constituted Disaster Management Cells at the district and taluka levels, the release said.

The Goa SDMA maintains a repository of the resources (Skilled Human Resource, Equipment and Machinery) available with all the line departments and private agencies including Goa Shipyard on the India Disaster Resource Network, it stated.

Emergency management trainings and mock drills are also conducted by the SDMA, the release added.