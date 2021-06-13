MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Goa govt extends COVID-19 curfew till June 21

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will be extended upto 7 am on June 21. "Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted...," he said on Twitter late in the evening.

PTI
June 13, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

The Goa government announced extension of the coronavirus-induced "curfew" in the state till June 21 with some more relaxations.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the curfew will be extended upto 7 am on June 21. "Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted...," he said on Twitter late in the evening.

"Detailed order will be issued by District Collectors,” he said. Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,62,048. With 15 patients succumbing during the day, the death toll in the state reached 2,914.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Goa #India #lockdown
first published: Jun 13, 2021 09:34 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey