English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Goa govt defers implementation of new Motor Vehicle Act

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Thursday that the central Act was harsh on motor vehicle users and considering the current pandemic situation, the state government has decided to keep on hold its implementation.

PTI
April 09, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
Motor Vehicle Act

Motor Vehicle Act

The Goa government has decided to put on hold its decision to enforce new changes under the Motor Vehicle Act, entailing higher penalties for traffic offences, from May 1.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Thursday that the central Act was harsh on motor vehicle users and considering the current pandemic situation, the state government has decided to keep on hold its implementation.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, earlier this week, had announced that the new Motor Vehicle Act would be enforced in the coastal state from May 1.

He had said the state police will apprise motor vehicle users about the amendments in the Act, carried out in 2019, during the month of April.

Sawant on Thursday said the new date of enforcing the Act would be announced later.

Close

Related stories

We will inform the Centre and also the Supreme Court about our decision (to defer the implementation of new Act), the Chief Minister said.

The deferment came hours after state BJP president Sadanand Tanavade on Thursday morning urged the state government to keep on hold the enforcement of the Act considering the COVID-19 situation.

Tanavade said people are already reeling under financial impact of the pandemic and collecting heavy fines for traffic offences, as prescribed under the Act, would affect them further.

High fines do not necessarily create awareness about road safety. Instead, the government should create awareness among public about traffic rules and the need to follow them," he had said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Goa government #India #Motor Vehicle Act #Pramod Sawant
first published: Apr 9, 2021 10:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.