you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt bans single-use plastic in its offices from October 2

In a circular issued on September 25, Shripad Arlekar, under secretary of the general administration department, said, "The Government of Goa has decided to ban the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, glasses, plates, etc, in the government offices, canteens, meetings and functions from October 2, 2019 onwards."

Representative Image
The Goa government has imposed a ban on the usage of single-use plastic in its offices from October 2.

In a circular issued on September 25, Shripad Arlekar, under secretary of the general administration department, said, "The Government of Goa has decided to ban the usage of single-use plastic water bottles, glasses, plates, etc, in the government offices, canteens, meetings and functions from October 2, 2019 onwards."

Stating that directive has been issued following approval from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Arlekar said the government wants to promote eco-friendly and re-usable items in the coastal state.

Last month, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed a bill banning manufacture, sale anduseofsingle-useplasticitems and carry bags, with a penalty ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3 lakh for violators.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to shun single-use plastic.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 12:12 pm

