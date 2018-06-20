App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa government submits BRICS food scam probe report to HC

Social Activist Aires Rodrigues claimed that insects and cockroaches found their way in the food served to the policemen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government today submitted before the Bombay High Court the detailed inquiry report on the alleged food scam reported during the BRICS Summit held in the state in 2016.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Prithviraj Chavan directed that the inquiry report received from Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma be forwarded to the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC), which should continue its probe in the case.

The chief secretary had conducted the inquiry into the complaint filed by social activist Aires Rodrigues over the alleged food scam during the BRICS Summit held in Goa on September 15 -16, 2016.

Rodrigues filed a complaint with the GHRC on October 14, 2016 against the alleged food scam. The commission then asked the chief secretary to furnish the inquiry report to it.

The chief secretary had in January this year moved the high court challenging jurisdiction of the GHRC to seek a report from him.

The court had later asked the officer to submit the report to the bench.

Rodrigues, in his complaint to the GHRC, had submitted that Rs 51.6 lakh was given to a private contractor for the supply of food to police personnel posted on duty for the BRICS Summit.

But the contract was sub-let to a roadside contractor who prepared substandard quality food in the most unhygienic conditions, he alleged.

Rodrigues claimed that insects and cockroaches found their way in the food served to the policemen.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #GHRC #India #Legal

