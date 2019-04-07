App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa government extends retirement age of its doctors from 60 to 62

A government employees' outfit has, however, opposed the move.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Goa government has extended the retirement age for doctors working in its institutions from 60 to 62, a senior official said on April 7.

A government employees' outfit has, however, opposed the move.

"The order was issued recently by the under-secretary of the Labour department. Doctors working in ESI hospitals, Goa Medical College and Hospital besides various other government institutions would benefit from the order," said state Labour Commissioner Jayant Tari.

Among those who will benefit reportedly is the brother of deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

The Dy CM's brother, Dr Shrikant, is employed in the ESI hospital in South Goa.

"We have taken cognisance of media reports that the extension will benefit the minister's brother. We have asked for details of the case. We are against the government extending retirement age in any of its services," said Prashant Devidas, president of the Goa Government Employees Association (GGEA).

While Dr Shrikant could not be contacted, Dy CM Ajgaonkar said everything about the extension of retirement age for doctors was done as per the law.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Goa #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malaika Arora Dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya to Celebrate World Health Day ...

Indian Arrested in Kuwait With Three Kg of Cannabis From Iraq

Uproar After Injury on ‘Deplorable’ Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch

‘Your Karma Will Catch Up With You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns PM Modi ov ...

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Cou ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders ...

Virtuosity: Milind Deora Exclusive On Congress’ Mumbai Plan

Taunting Oppn Over 40 PM Faces, BJP Releases 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar ...

French President Emmnuel Macron to Declare April 7 as Commemoration Da ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Non-BJP candidates in Mizoram vow to fight citizenship bill 'tooth and ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada stars in DC innings as R ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.