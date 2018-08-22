App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa government begins process to prepare comprehensive mobility plan

The government has designated Imagine Smart City Development Ltd (ISCDL), a wholly owned government company and a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to bring about "smart urban infrastructural facilities", the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government has initiated the process of preparing a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for seamless connectivity across the state, a senior official said today.

The government has designated Imagine Smart City Development Ltd (ISCDL), a wholly owned government company and a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to bring about "smart urban infrastructural facilities", the official said.

"ISCDL is undertaking a study for preparation of 'Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the state of Goa and Parking Master Plan for Panaji city'. Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd has been appointed as a consultant for the projects," Swayamdipta Pal Chaudhuri, MD and CEO of ISCDL said in a public notice issued here today.

"The study for both the projects involves extensive data collection, which includes conducting primary traffic surveys, roadside interviews, traffic volume counts and passenger opinion surveys at identified locations in the entire state," he said.

related news

The official added that the study also involves household surveys to determine the travel patterns and need of the citizens.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had earlier assured that a CMP will be prepared for the state, which will mention point to point connectivity for the citizens to travel across the state and also to the places of touristic importance.

Presenting his budget in the House in March last year, Parrikar had said his government would formulate and implement a CMP for "extensive connectivity" across the state. "Emphasis will be given on providing exclusive transport system for students, tourists, women and senior citizens," he had said.

The CM had made a provision of Rs 150 crore during the last budget for this purpose. He had said that under this project five major cities will be connected to the main tourist spots through regular city bus service.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Goa #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.