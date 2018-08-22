Goa government begins process to prepare comprehensive mobility plan

The Goa government has initiated the process of preparing a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for seamless connectivity across the state, a senior official said today.

The government has designated Imagine Smart City Development Ltd (ISCDL), a wholly owned government company and a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to bring about "smart urban infrastructural facilities", the official said.

"ISCDL is undertaking a study for preparation of 'Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the state of Goa and Parking Master Plan for Panaji city'. Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd has been appointed as a consultant for the projects," Swayamdipta Pal Chaudhuri, MD and CEO of ISCDL said in a public notice issued here today.

"The study for both the projects involves extensive data collection, which includes conducting primary traffic surveys, roadside interviews, traffic volume counts and passenger opinion surveys at identified locations in the entire state," he said.

The official added that the study also involves household surveys to determine the travel patterns and need of the citizens.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had earlier assured that a CMP will be prepared for the state, which will mention point to point connectivity for the citizens to travel across the state and also to the places of touristic importance.

Presenting his budget in the House in March last year, Parrikar had said his government would formulate and implement a CMP for "extensive connectivity" across the state. "Emphasis will be given on providing exclusive transport system for students, tourists, women and senior citizens," he had said.

The CM had made a provision of Rs 150 crore during the last budget for this purpose. He had said that under this project five major cities will be connected to the main tourist spots through regular city bus service.