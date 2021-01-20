Goa gets 18,000 vaccine doses, inoculation to resume on January 22

A consignment of 18,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 reached Goa by a flight from Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the immunisation drive in the state will resume from Friday, a senior health department official said.

The vaccination process began in the state last Saturday at seven centres, including two private hospitals.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Goa Health Services Director Dr Jose D'Sa said the next round of vaccination would be held across the state from Friday onwards.

He said the state is adding more facilities, including private hospitals, for the inoculation process.

A consignment of 18,000 vaccine doses reached the state in the morning by a flight from Mumbai, he informed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Last week, the state had received a stock of 23,500 vaccine doses, out of which 426 were given to health workers on the first day of the inoculation drive.

D'Sa said the vaccination will continue on Saturday also and they are thinking of holding the immunisation programme four days a week from the next week.

The list of beneficiaries is drawn through a central portal, which will be followed by local officials, he said.

'The exact number of community health centres (state- run) and private hospitals for the vaccination process will be known later as the list is under process,' he said.

The registered beneficiaries will get a text message on their mobile phones, informing them about the time and place for their vaccination, the official said.

On Tuesday, Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 52,570 after 112 people tested positive for the infection.

The state has so far reported 756 deaths to the disease, while 50,952 patients have recovered, as per official figures.